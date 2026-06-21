Yoga key to mental peace, emotional balance in modern life: Speaker Om Birla on International Yoga Day

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday led a yoga session with Members of Parliament in the Parliament House Complex on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, emphasising the role of yoga in promoting mental peace, emotional balance, and a disciplined lifestyle.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:50 IST
Yoga key to mental peace, emotional balance in modern life: Speaker Om Birla on International Yoga Day
Om Birla led a yoga session with Members of Parliament in the Parliament House Complex, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday led a yoga session with Members of Parliament in the Parliament House Complex on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, emphasising the role of yoga in promoting mental peace, emotional balance, and a disciplined lifestyle. Extending greetings on the occasion, Birla described yoga as an integral part of India's civilizational heritage that has guided humanity towards health, harmony, and inner peace.

"Yoga not only balances the body but also the mind and thoughts. Differences of opinion are natural in Parliament, but yoga shows us the path of dialogue and self-restraint," Birla said while addressing participants after the session. Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Lok Sabha Speaker said India's sages and scholars had preserved the ancient practice over centuries and established it as a way of life aimed at ensuring physical well-being, mental peace, and the awakening of human consciousness.

He noted that yoga has evolved into a global movement embraced across countries while remaining rooted in India's ancient knowledge tradition. Speaking about the challenges of modern life, Birla said, "Modern life is surrounded by stress, imbalance, and uncertainty. In such times, yoga serves as an effective means of maintaining mental peace, patience, emotional balance, and a disciplined lifestyle."

He further said that mental stress remains one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century, and yoga offers an accessible, scientific, and inclusive solution to address it. Stressing the need for younger generations to adopt the practice, Birla remarked that the digital generation should make yoga a regular part of daily life to balance screen time and stress. Describing yoga as more than a fitness activity, Birla said it contributes to the development of personality, character, and consciousness. "Healthy citizens are the greatest asset of a strong democracy," he said, adding that if India's 1.4 billion citizens dedicate even a few minutes every day to yoga, it could become the country's largest public health revolution.

Calling for wider outreach, Birla urged public representatives to inspire people to embrace yoga and understand its transformative power. "Yoga is not just India's soft power but India's responsibility to humanity," he said, appealing to citizens to treat yoga as a year-round commitment rather than a one-day celebration. (ANI)

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