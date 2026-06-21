CJI Surya Kant participates in AIIA's Yoga Day Programme at Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Sunday participated in a special yoga session organised by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2026. The programme was held under this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," and saw the CJI join Supreme Court officials, staff members and AIIA representatives in performing yoga exercises aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being.

The event was organised by AIIA, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Ayush, which also runs an Ayurveda Centre within the Supreme Court complex. The centre provides Ayurvedic consultation and treatment services to court officials and employees. AIIA Director Prof (Vaidya) P K Prajapati attended the programme along with faculty members and yoga experts from the institute. The experts conducted the session and highlighted the benefits of regular yoga practice for maintaining good health and ensuring healthy ageing.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Prajapati said yoga should become a part of daily life and not remain limited to an annual celebration. He encouraged people to practice yoga regularly for better physical fitness, mental balance and overall well-being. Earlier in the day, AIIA organised a large yoga camp at its Sarita Vihar campus in Delhi, where more than 1,000 participants, including students, faculty members, Ayurvedic practitioners and staff, took part in the celebrations.

The institute also presented a "Yoga Fusion" performance showcasing the connection between yoga, Indian culture and holistic health. (ANI)