Andhra Pradesh: NEET UG re-exam question papers transported under tight security amid heightened vigilance

The Physical question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, were transported under tight security in Visakhapatnam today morning. The NEET-UG question papers, which were stored at Canara Bank in MVP Colony, were shifted to examination centres under strict security arrangements, officials said.

Authorities across the country have made extensive security preparations to ensure the examination is conducted in a transparent manner without any scope for irregularities. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

Officials stated that all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the re-examination, with heightened vigilance maintained by the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, and police departments in the wake of allegations related to question paper leaks. In Karnataka, preparations were completed at centres in Kalaburagi and Bagalkot. Officials said jammers, CCTV cameras and frisking arrangements had been put in place, while invigilators and security personnel had been briefed ahead of the examination.

Chief Superintendent Sampath Lamani in Bagalkot told ANI, "The centre is prepared to accommodate 240 students, with drinking water and security measures in place within the exam rooms. The district administration has ensured all necessary preparations are done... According to the NTA instructions, prohibited items will be checked for." "Bagalkot city has a total of 11 exam centres and 3,967 students will appear for the test," added Deputy Commissioner Sangappa in Bagalkot.

Similar security reviews and preparedness exercises were conducted in Gujarat's Vadodara and Rajkot, Tripura's Agartala and Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, where officials said all arrangements, including traffic management, security deployment, strong room protection and monitoring systems, had been completed. Officials across states said strict frisking protocols, surveillance systems, intelligence monitoring and police deployment would be in place to ensure the examination is conducted in a secure and transparent manner.

The exam was rescheduled due to alleged "paper leak". The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process of their board exams. (ANI)