Tamil Nadu: Over 500 people perform yoga in Tiruchirappalli on 12th International Yoga Day

More than 500 people participated in a special yoga programme organised at Anna Sports Stadium in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, highlighting the growing popularity of the ancient Indian practice among people of all age groups.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 12:06 IST
Tamil Nadu: Over 500 people perform yoga in Tiruchirappalli on 12th International Yoga Day
Yoga programme organised at Anna Sports Stadium in Tiruchirappalli, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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More than 500 people participated in a special yoga programme organised at Anna Sports Stadium in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, highlighting the growing popularity of the ancient Indian practice among people of all age groups. The event was jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and the Tiruchirappalli Yogasana Sports Development Association. Participants, including children, youth, and senior citizens, gathered at the stadium to perform various yoga postures and breathing exercises aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and overall health.

The session was conducted under the guidance of Yoga Guru Rajasekaran, who emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. Addressing the gathering, Rajasekaran said, "Yoga is not merely a form of exercise; it is a way of life that helps maintain harmony between the body and mind. Regular practice improves flexibility, concentration, and overall wellness."

He further encouraged people to make yoga a daily habit, adding, "Even a few minutes of yoga every day can bring significant positive changes to physical and mental health." As part of the celebrations, students trained in yogasana presented a yoga-themed cultural performance, combining traditional yoga movements with artistic dance expressions. The performance drew appreciation from the audience and added a cultural dimension to the event.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. (ANI)

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