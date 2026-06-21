Yoga has become a global movement under PM Modi: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw joined the programme alongside Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 12:08 IST
Yoga has become a global movement under PM Modi: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said yoga has become a global movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while participating in International Yoga Day celebrations in Bikaner. Vaishnaw joined the programme alongside Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw described yoga as an inseparable part of India's cultural identity and recalled the role played by Swami Vivekananda in taking India's spiritual traditions to the world. He said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, International Yoga Day has emerged as a global celebration of India's timeless wisdom and holistic well-being. "Yoga has become a global movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Vaishnaw said.

During the event, the Union Minister appreciated a display of yoga postures created using Shri Anna (millets) and highlighted the importance of nutritious traditional foods in promoting a healthy lifestyle. Vaishnaw also said that a new train service between Bikaner and Ahmedabad would be flagged off later in the day. He added that railway projects aimed at strengthening connectivity in western Rajasthan, particularly in border areas, would be reviewed.

The visit underscored the celebration of India's cultural heritage through Yoga while promoting the message of wellness and nutrition and reaffirming the Government's focus on enhancing rail connectivity and accelerating infrastructure development in western Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. Over the past decade, International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world's largest wellness movements, with India at its forefront. As nations across continents come together to celebrate holistic health and preventive healthcare, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Yoga Day reinforce India's leadership in promoting a healthier, more active and sustainable way of life for the global community. (ANI)

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