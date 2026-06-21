Yoga Day is celebration of India's eternal consciousness: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday described yoga as a reflection of India's "eternal consciousness," saying it has guided humanity for thousands of years towards harmony between body, mind and soul. Addressing the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Panchkula, the Chief Minister extended greetings to participants and said the large-scale public participation reflected a shared cultural and spiritual celebration.

"This is a celebration of India's eternal consciousness, which has shown humanity the path to balance between body, mind and soul for thousands of years," Saini said, adding that Yoga Day has become a global movement due to collective participation and growing awareness. He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the global Yoga campaign in Kolkata, delivering a message to the world and reinforcing India's leadership in promoting yoga internationally.

The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister's vision and inspiration, International Yoga Day has evolved into a worldwide mass movement, bringing people together across nations. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in yoga sessions in Guwahati to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, joining millions across the country in celebrating the annual event.

The yoga session was organised in Guwahati as part of nationwide celebrations of International Yoga Day, which this year is being observed under the theme 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'. In Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in a yoga session and highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being. (ANI)