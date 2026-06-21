Assam Rifles, DRI seize poppy seeds worth Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds worth approximately Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district and apprehended two persons, officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:10 IST
Assam Rifles, DRI seize poppy seeds worth Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district
Assam Rifles, DRI seize poppy seeds worth Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district (Photo/Assam Rifles) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds worth approximately Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district and apprehended two persons, officials said on Sunday. According to the release, during the operation, the team caught a consignment of poppy seeds weighing 8764Kgs worth Rs 1.31Cr being transported via Silchar Bypass Road late in the evening on 20 June 2026. The recovered poppy seeds have been handed over to DRI for further investigation.

Two residents of Silchar have also been apprehended along with one truck and two mobile handsets. Assam Rifles and DRI have been at the forefront of anti-contraband trafficking operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle contraband networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat contraband trafficking.

Earlier on June 18, in a series of successful operations, police recovered and seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi and Nagaon districts on Thursday. The crackdown also led to the arrest of seven persons.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Sribhumi and Nagaon police had seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore. He wrote, "Our war against drugs is absolute and unyielding. In a series of successful operations, @sribhumipolice and @nagaonpolice seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore. Seven accused have been apprehended. The crackdown will continue."

According to the Sribhumi district police, in two separate operations, 65,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹13 crore were recovered and seized. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Trinayan Bhuyan said that in the last 24 hours, Sribhumi district police had recovered 65,000 Yaba tablets in two separate operations and arrested four persons. "In the first operation, police recovered 17,000 Yaba tablets during a raid in the Kaliganj area of Sribhumi district and arrested one person. In the second operation, 48,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the Patharkandi area, and three persons were arrested," the officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sabbir Uddin, Abdul Kadir, Jeherul Islam, and Guljan Hussain. Meanwhile, based on intelligence inputs, a team of Nagaon district police conducted an operation at the Borghat bypass road and intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of narcotics packed in 68 soap cases.

Police arrested three persons in connection with the seizure. A senior police official of Nagaon district said the vehicle was coming from Silchar towards Juria.

"We conducted the operation based on source information. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around ₹1.5 crore," the officer said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026