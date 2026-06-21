Hezbollah chief says would respond to any violation from Israel

Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Said On Sunday That Israel Will Not Stay In Lebanon

​Hezbollah chief ‌Naim Qassem ​said on Sunday that ‌Israel will not stay in Lebanon, adding ‌that the group would ‌respond to any violation from the Israeli ⁠side.

His ​statements ⁠came as Israeli officials ⁠say that troops ​are free to act without ⁠restriction to eliminate threats ⁠in ​Lebanon despite an agreed ceasefire that ⁠took effect on Friday.