Hezbollah chief says would respond to any violation from Israel
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem warned Israel that it will not remain in Lebanon, amid escalating tensions following a reported Israeli threat to eliminate threats in the country.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Sunday that Israel will not stay in Lebanon, adding that the group would respond to any violation from the Israeli side.
His statements came as Israeli officials say that troops are free to act without restriction to eliminate threats in Lebanon despite an agreed ceasefire that took effect on Friday.
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