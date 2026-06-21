Hezbollah chief says would respond to any violation from Israel

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem warned Israel that it will not remain in Lebanon, amid escalating tensions following a reported Israeli threat to eliminate threats in the country.

Reuters | Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Said On Sunday That Israel Will Not Stay In Lebanon | Updated: 21-06-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 21:37 IST
Hezbollah chief says would respond to any violation from Israel
Naim Qassem
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

​Hezbollah chief ‌Naim Qassem ​said on Sunday that ‌Israel will not stay in Lebanon, adding ‌that the group would ‌respond to any violation from the Israeli ⁠side.

His ​statements ⁠came as Israeli officials ⁠say that troops ​are free to act without ⁠restriction to eliminate threats ⁠in ​Lebanon despite an agreed ceasefire that ⁠took effect on Friday.

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