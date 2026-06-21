Soccer-Portugal's Conceicao eyes different World Cup story than father's 2002 exit

Francisco Conceicao aims to rewrite family history with Portugal in the World Cup, 24 years after his father Sergio's group-stage disappointment in 2002.

Reuters | Francisco Conceicao Hopes To Rewrite Family History When Portugal Face World Cup Debutants Uzbekistan In Their Second Group Game On Tuesday | Updated: 21-06-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 21:42 IST
Soccer-Portugal's Conceicao eyes different World Cup story than father's 2002 exit
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Francisco Conceicao hopes to rewrite family history when ​Portugal face World Cup debutants Uzbekistan in their ​second group game on Tuesday, 24 years ‌after ​his father Sergio's tournament ended in group-stage disappointment.

After Portugal drew their first game against minnows Democratic Republic of Congo, the Portuguese winger carries the weight of expectation and ‌family legacy as he looks to avoid repeating the mistakes that cost the national team in 2002. "I don't think that World Cup went all that well. I think they were knocked out in the group stage," Conceicao told reporters on ‌Sunday.

"But of course, it's always a source of pride for me to know that my father managed to play ‌in a World Cup and now, 24 years on, I'm here too... But I hope the story will be different. "He said that back then they were also full of ambition, they had a very good generation too. The aim was the same, to go as far as ⁠possible. But ​one small mistake in the ⁠World Cup and you can lose it all, that's what we don't want to do."

Uzbekistan are managed by former Italy captain and 2006 ⁠World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, who played alongside Sergio Conceicao at both Parma and Inter Milan. 'MY GREATEST ADVISOR'

"My father is my greatest ​advisor. I don't think there's anyone better to talk to about football and he helps me a lot ⁠with football, but mainly with my personal life," Francisco revealed. "As for Mr Fabio Cannavaro, we haven't spoken about him. I know he was a ⁠great ​player, a legend."

Portugal face a tactical challenge against the World Cup newcomers, with Conceicao anticipating a defensive approach from Cannavaro's side -- tactics similar to Congo in their opener. "I have a rough idea of what Uzbekistan's strategy will ⁠be, I know Italian coaches well," he said.

"I know their strategy will be to delay our first goal for as ⁠long as possible with a ⁠back five that's very well organised, very cohesive and very compact. "All of us here in the team already know what difficulties lie ahead. We know the mistakes we made ‌in the last ‌match that we cannot afford to repeat in this one." (Reporting ​by Rohith Nair in Miami;)

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