NEET re-test candidate found dead in Hyderabad; suicide note recovered, probe underway

A candidate who was set to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad's Miyapur area, police said on Sunday. According to police, the girl allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which she stated that no one should be held responsible for her death. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," Miyapur Police said. Further investigation is underway.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21 across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, an official release from National Testing Agency (NTA) said. As per the NTA release, the successful conduct of the examination was the result of a coordinated effort involving multiple government agencies, institutions and personnel across the country.

The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities. Special provisions were also made for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, including a child recovering from a road accident and another undergoing chemotherapy, to ensure they could appear for the examination. Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the NEET re-examination described the Chemistry section of the question paper as easy, whereas Physics was said to be lengthy.

a candidate said the Physics section was comparatively tougher and more time-consuming than in the previous exam. "The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy, a little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate," the candidate told ANI.

Another candidate said, "It was a little harder than last time. It was my first attempt, I will get around 500 marks. The arrangements inside were fine." Sharing their experience, another candidate from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir said, "The paper was very good. My preparation was very good, only Physics was a little difficult. Otherwise, it was good overall. Overall, it was a good experience."

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, candidate Tarun said the examination was more challenging than the previous attempt. "I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time," he said.

A candidate from Jharkhand, Ranchi said, "The exam was easy to moderate... Biology was easier, chemistry was moderate, and physics was tougher than the last time...". (ANI)