FIR against doctor for dumping medical waste in lake near Bengaluru

An FIR has been registered against a private clinic doctor for allegedly dumping medical waste into Yentaganahalli lake in Bengaluru Rural district, after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to take action.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:58 IST
FIR against doctor for dumping medical waste in lake near Bengaluru
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a private clinic doctor for allegedly dumping medical waste into Yentaganahalli lake in Bengaluru Rural district, after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to take action. During a surprise visit to Yentaganahalli Gram Panchayat, local residents informed the minister that medical waste had been dumped into the lake. Minister Khandre immediately instructed the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer to inspect the site and file a criminal case.

Following the directive, Panchayat EO Bindu conducted a spot inspection and submitted a report with photographic evidence. Based on this, Taluk Health Officer Dr Padmini filed a complaint at Nelamangala Police Station. The officials who visited the spot found used syringes, blood-stained cotton and bandages stuffed in cement bags and dumped into the canal leading to the lake.

Since people and livestock use the lake water, officials noted the serious risk of disease spread. A case has been registered against Dr Arun Girish Sagar of a private clinic. The FIR states that the doctor admitted that the waste was from his hospital. The officials said this serves as a warning to those who dump hazardous waste into drinking water sources such as lakes, ponds, wells, and rivers. (ANI)

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