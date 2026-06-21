Ammonia gas leak: Annamalai expresses "immense shock" over loss of 7 lives, demands thorough investigation and stringent action

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday urged the state government to launch a comprehensive investigation into the ammonia gas leak at a prawn farm in Thiruvallur district in which "seven people" lost their lives. Highlighting the severity of the industrial accident, the leader emphasised the need for strict legal action against those responsible for any safety violations.

According to an official statement, an unexpected ammonia gas leak occurred in the production section of the factory, affecting 64 workers, including 60 women and four men. Of the affected workers, 15 have been admitted to government hospitals and are under intensive medical observation, while 23 are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospitals. Another 24 workers have been admitted to private hospitals and remain under observation. "The news of seven lives lost due to ammonia gas leakage at a prawn farm near Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district has caused immense shock and sorrow. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action if any violations are found. I pray that those undergoing treatment in the hospital recover swiftly," Annamalai said in a post on X.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed grief over the deaths in an ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood export processing unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, the Vice President said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood export unit in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy and complete recovery of those undergoing treatment. My thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also ordered the formation of a three-member committee comprising officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Public Health to investigate the incident. The panel has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days. (ANI)