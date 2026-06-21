NEET re-exam went well; we are 100 per cent confident: NTA DG

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Sunday said the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted smoothly across the country with full security arrangements in place and that the agency had not received any complaints regarding a question paper leak so far. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21 across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The examination was conducted in 13 languages amid unprecedented security measures and extensive coordination between the Centre, state governments and various agencies.

On being asked whether the examination had gone foolproof this time, Singh said, "So far, from what we have heard, everything went well. We have received good reports. A lot of state governments and government departments extended full support, and we were able to conduct the exam with full security as well as convenience for the students." Asked whether NTA had received any leak-related emails or complaints, Singh said, "Not so far. But NTA is working aggressively in order to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident. We are 100 per cent confident about the whole process this time."

The re-examination was conducted under heightened security arrangements, including Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers and two-layer frisking at centres. Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the NTA, the Ministry of Education, Centrally Funded Institutions, state headquarters and district collectorates. According to NTA, around seven lakh personnel, including police teams, observers and examination staff, were mobilised for the conduct of the examination. The agency said support was provided by multiple ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, CAPF, NIC, MeitY, the Department of Posts and banking partners.

The agency also highlighted special arrangements made for more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and around 81 candidates with serious medical conditions, including a child undergoing chemotherapy and another recovering from a road accident. On the declaration of results, Singh said the evaluation process would begin shortly and that results would be announced faster than usual.

"As soon as possible. Let us start the evaluation process, then we will give a date. See, we conducted the exam in 37 days. We compressed the entire exam cycle. So the results will also be announced faster than what one would expect," he said. The NTA said several state governments also arranged drinking water, shaded waiting areas, medical assistance, ambulances and, in some cases, free transportation for candidates on examination day. (ANI)