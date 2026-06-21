"There should be no link between yoga, politics": Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta lauds PM Modi's Yoga Day participation in Kolkata

During the observation of the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta highlighted the deep connection between Bengal and the promotion of yoga, stating that there should be no link between yoga and politics. He noted that the Prime Minister's visit to the city has brought a unique atmosphere to Kolkata, effectively aligning with the legacy of Swami Vivekananda. Speaking to ANI, Riju Dutta noted that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city has brought a unique atmosphere to Kolkata, effectively aligning with the legacy of Swami Vivekananda.

He said, "Yoga has a 5,000-year history in India...this kind of atmosphere didn't exist in Kolkata or West Bengal before...yoga is beneficial for both the mind and the body, and the world's greatest ambassador for yoga, Swami Vivekananda, hailed from Bengal. Now, the PM himself is following the path shown by him. He has visited Bengal for the first time." Dutta noted that the Prime Minister's effort to personally assist attendees with their techniques created a positive impression on the people of the state.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's active role during the session, Dutta added, "The PM didn't just participate in yoga himself, he personally went over to people who were making mistakes and guided them on the correct technique. This is a matter of pride for us residents of Bengal...there should be no link between yoga and politics." On Sunday, emphasising that yoga empowers individuals to maintain their physical vitality, mental strength and resilience against lifestyle diseases as they age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the practice helps maintain endurance and human potential.

Addressing the main ceremony of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's Red Road, PM Modi said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness. "When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted how yoga has emerged as a unifying force transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences, saying its growing global acceptance reflects its universal appeal. "June 21 is the longest day of the year in some parts of the Earth and, due to International Yoga Day, this day of 21 June has become the day of the world's largest collective celebration," PM Modi added.

Greeting people across the globe on the occasion, the Prime Minister said yoga has the power to unite humanity. Speaking about the significance of holding the event in West Bengal, PM Modi said he felt privileged to celebrate Yoga Day on the land associated with some of India's greatest spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners.

"It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda, where great yogis like Lahiri Mahasaya took the yoga tradition to new heights, today the experience of collective yoga on the same land is giving a unique spiritual experience," he said. The Prime Minister also praised the people of West Bengal for carrying out cleanliness drives on the occasion.

"Today, on Yoga Day, I would especially like to commend the people of Bengal for the cleanliness drive that has been carried out. This is a wonderful initiative," he added. (ANI)