NEET-UG re-exam concludes under unprecedented security; students report tougher Physics section amid relief

The high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded on Sunday across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. The examination, saw over 20 lakh candidates appearing at 5,440 centres under a multi-layered security net. The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the examination was conducted smoothly across the country. The examination was held in 13 languages under extensive security measures, including Aadhaar-based biometric and facial authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, two-layer frisking and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres established at the NTA, Ministry of Education, state headquarters and district collectorates.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his "complete faith" in the NTA and state administrations, urging students to appear fearlessly. Speaking to reporters, the Minister appealed to political stakeholders not to jeopardise the future of India's new generation or make a mockery of the system. He emphasized that nearly 22 lakh students were taking the test and requested that nothing be done to impact their mental health. The scale of this administrative activity was met with extensive security measures across states. In Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi's Additional Police Commissioner Shiv Hari Meena confirmed the deployment of QR teams and social media monitoring to prevent any untoward incidents. Similar elaborate arrangements were seen in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where DCP Harshad Patel managed vehicle parking and multi-point checks, with male and female police personnel stationed at entry points. In Uttarakhand, a State-Level NTA Examination Control Room was fully activated at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun to ensure a fair and transparent process through effective coordination among various agencies.

Across states, students broadly described Physics as the most challenging section, while Biology was considered comparatively easier and Chemistry ranged from moderate to difficult. In Hyderabad, a candidate told ANI, "It was hard as compared to the last exam. Biology was easy but Physics was on the harder side." Another student from Pune observed that the test was "formula-based" but noted that the security was significantly tighter this time, involving metal detectors and intense frisking. Similar sentiments were echoed by students in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, who stated that the paper was tougher than the initial May 3 attempt, testing their time management skills.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the re-examination was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements. "So far, we have not received any complaints regarding a question paper leak. NTA is working aggressively to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident," Singh told reporters. He added that the evaluation process would begin shortly and results would be announced faster than usual, noting that the agency compressed the entire exam cycle into a record 37 days. However, the day was marred by tragedy as a female candidate was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad's Miyapur area. Police officials stated that the girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on Saturday, a day before the re-test. A suicide note recovered from the spot stated that no one should be held responsible for her death.

The day also witnessed a handful of localised controversies. In Nagpur, a student who was initially allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi was accommodated at a local centre after intervention by authorities. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, several candidates were denied entry after arriving beyond the stipulated deadline, prompting protests from parents who cited traffic congestion and logistical difficulties. On the political front, a political storm continued to brew. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised the Centre, alleging that the Union government failed miserably in conducting the test properly the first time. Prabhakar questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not been held accountable. "He should have been suspended immediately," Prabhakar said, adding that the Telangana government provided free transport services for students to reach centres upon showing their hall tickets.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushama Andhare took a swipe at the government's development claims. "In a country where the army's assistance is required to conduct an examination, can one truly boast about development?" she asked, referring to the heavy security presence. Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also expressed concern over the trauma faced by students. "The PM should make sure these things do not repeat. Accountability must be fixed because 11 lives have been lost already," Reddy told ANI. The NTA reported that nearly seven lakh personnel, including police teams and observers, were mobilised for the conduct of the exam. Special provisions were also made for over 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 81 candidates with serious medical conditions. This included a candidate undergoing chemotherapy and another recovering from a road accident, ensuring that every eligible student could attempt the test.

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore, officials reported an overall attendance rate of 75.63 per cent. Out of 7,092 allotted candidates, 5,364 appeared for the test across 15 centres. The PSG Sarvajana Higher Secondary School recorded the highest attendance at 98 per cent. With the examination now completed, attention shifts to the evaluation process. The NTA has indicated that results will be announced faster than usual, citing the compressed timeline under which the re-examination was organised. (ANI)