Tennis-Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy

The Czech Republics Linda Noskova Scooped Her First Grasscourt Title By Beating American Jessica Pegula In The Berlin Open Final On Sunday The Eighth Seed Converted Her Third Break Point Opportunity To Clinch The Opening Set Pegula

​The Czech Republic's Linda Noskova ​scooped her first grasscourt ‌title ​by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open final on Sunday.

The ‌eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set. Pegula, the 2024 champion, fought back in a closely contested second ‌set to force a decider but Noskova maintained her composure in ‌the decider.

She secured an early break before closing out the match to clinch her second WTA singles title. “Wow what a week. Obviously I want to congratulate ⁠Jessie. ​You’re incredible and ⁠a very tricky player to play on whatever surface. It was really tough ⁠to play you in the final," Noskova said following her triumph.

"“I don’t ​know where I’m gonna put this trophy, it’s too heavy!" World number ⁠13 Noskova is set to break into the top 10 for the first ⁠time, ​while Pegula's hopes of winning the title for a second time in three editions fell flat despite her win over ⁠world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Sunday's final was delayed due ⁠to extreme weather, ⁠forcing the evacuation of spectators, after which organisers apologised following criticism over staff conduct during the process.