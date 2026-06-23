Noida: Fire at Labour Camp brought under control, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a labour camp under Sector 126 police station limits in Noida early Tuesday morning, officials said. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said the fire was reported at around 6:20 am, following which fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot.

"A report of a fire was received at 6:20 am. Initially, there were reports that people might be trapped inside. A police team arrived immediately and began firefighting operations. It is a G+1 structure, and we were informed that around 50 to 60 people were staying there. The fire was caused by a gas leak," he said. He added that the fire was brought under control with the help of five fire tenders and police personnel.

"Upon arrival, we found that no one was trapped inside. With the help of 5 fire tenders and the police, we have completely extinguished the fire. There are no casualties or injuries," CFO added. More details awaited. (ANI)