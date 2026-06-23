South Korea to accept all North Korean POWs in Ukraine if they desire, ministry says

South Korea has agreed to accept North Korean prisoners of war who fought for Russia and were captured by Ukraine, if they choose to resettle in South Korea.

Reuters | South Korea Will Accept All North Korean Prisoners Of War Who Fought For Russia And Were Captured By Ukraine If They Choose To Go To South Korea | Updated: 23-06-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 11:26 IST
South Korea to accept all North Korean POWs in Ukraine if they desire, ministry says
South Korea
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South ​Korea ‌will accept ​all North Korean prisoners of ‌war who fought for Russia and were captured by ‌Ukraine if they choose ‌to go to South Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said ⁠on ​Tuesday.

South ⁠Korea opposes any repatriation ⁠of North Korean prisoners of ​war to Russia or ⁠to North Korea against ⁠their wishes, ​the ministry said.

South Korean and Ukrainian ⁠ministers are set to hold ⁠talks in ⁠Seoul on June 30.

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