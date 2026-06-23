South Korea to accept all North Korean POWs in Ukraine if they desire, ministry says
South Korea has agreed to accept North Korean prisoners of war who fought for Russia and were captured by Ukraine, if they choose to resettle in South Korea.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea will accept all North Korean prisoners of war who fought for Russia and were captured by Ukraine if they choose to go to South Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
South Korea opposes any repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war to Russia or to North Korea against their wishes, the ministry said.
South Korean and Ukrainian ministers are set to hold talks in Seoul on June 30.
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