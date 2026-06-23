Two killed, several injured as passenger bus overturns in Hooghly; locals stage protest against poor road conditions

A tragic accident occurred in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday as a passenger bus travelling from Bardhaman to Tarkeshwar overturned near a canal at Adambandh village. Local authorities and emergency teams rushed to the site to launch a rescue operation, as residents staged a protest over the poor state of the local roadway. Talking to the reporters, one of the locals, Debajyoti, said, "...The road is in a very bad condition, which was the reason behind the accident... Two people died... Police and a crane have arrived for the recovery operation. About 30 passengers are injured and have been taken to the hospital."

In an appeal for accountability, he added, "The accident may have been caused by brake failure. The road is in terrible condition... I just want this road to be repaired." Meanwhile, on Sunday, in a separate incident, at least four people were killed and 29 others injured after a bus collided with a lorry on National Highway 27 in the Maynaguri area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Jayanta Kumar Roy said that 32 people involved in the accident were brought to a nearby hospital, of whom four later succumbed to their injuries. According to Roy, 17 women and 15 men were admitted to the hospital following the accident. Some of the injured were shifted to other medical facilities for further treatment.

Police launched an investigation into the incident, while senior officials, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), visited the accident site. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also expressed grief over the accident on NH-27 in Maynaguri, offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Ulladabri Jorabadh on NH-27 in Maynaguri today, wherein a truck slammed into a bus carrying ill-fated passengers. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," Adhikari said. The Chief Minister said local authorities carried out rescue and relief operations at the site.

To support the affected families, Adhikari announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. According to officials, the accident occurred when the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus, travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer. The impact was so severe that the rear of the trailer penetrated the bus, trapping several passengers inside. (ANI)