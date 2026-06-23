MHA adds West Bengal's Haldia Seaport to immigration checkpoints list

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has added Haldia seaport in West Bengal to the designated immigration checkpoint lists.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 12:26 IST
MHA adds West Bengal's Haldia Seaport to immigration checkpoints list
Office of Union Home MInistry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has added Haldia seaport in West Bengal to the designated immigration checkpoint lists. The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), commonly known as Haldia Port, is a major deep-water port located on the Hooghly River in West Bengal. Haldia port operates under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) and is strategically situated about 120 km southwest of Kolkata. The port serves as a vital gateway for handling bulk, liquid, and containerized cargo to and from eastern India.

Currently, India has 40 seaport immigration checkpoints along its coastline, and Haldia will become the 41st addition to this list. MHA made the announcement through a notification issued on June 22 announcing an amendment to the list of authorized immigration checkpoints under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

As per the MHA notification, Haldia seaport has been added to the designated points for immigration clearance by amending an earlier notification, exercising the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The amendment modifies a principal notification published in the Gazette of India on September 1, 2025. The change has been made in the table under Category II, which pertains to seaports. After serial number 40 in the existing list, a new entry--"41 Haldia (West Bengal)"--has been inserted, thereby formally recognizing the port as an authorized immigration checkpoint.

The move is expected to facilitate smoother movement of international passengers and crew through Haldia port, which is a key maritime hub in eastern India. The inclusion aligns with the government's broader efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve regulatory mechanisms at major ports. The principal notification has undergone previous amendments as well, including those issued on November 20, 2025, and May 29, 2026, indicating ongoing updates to India's immigration framework.

On May 29, the MHA had notified Gujarat's three seaports namely Dahej, Sikka and Tuna Tekra as authorised immigration checkposts under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, further strengthening the state's infrastructure for international passenger movement. (ANI)

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