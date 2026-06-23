Delhi: Cab driver arrested within 6 hours for alleged rape, murder of minor girl in Mehrauli

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a cab driver for allegedly raping and murdering a girl in Delhi's Mehrauli area, with the arrest made within six hours of the crime. According to police, the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl around 5 am on Monday, while she was sleeping on a footpath with her family in Mehrauli.

Police said the accused has confessed to dumping the girl's body on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in May, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested three men for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl after tracking them through nearly 100 CCTV camera feeds, officials confirmed. The incident came to light after a police patrol team found the victim. According to the Police, the minor was lured from a local bus stand to an isolated location by two people. She was subsequently assaulted and abandoned on the intervening night of May 15 and 16.

"On the intervening night of the 15th and 16th, a minor girl arrived at the local bus stand intending to travel elsewhere; she subsequently went to the first floor of a nearby market complex. Spotting her and seizing the opportunity, two youths lured her away to a different location, where three youths proceeded to gang-rape her," Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told ANI. The police stated that all three suspects are in custody, and the car and scooter linked to the alleged crime have been seized under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and kidnapping charges.

"Afterwards, they abandoned her at Chhatrasal Square. When a police patrol team discovered the girl, she underwent counselling, and a formal case was registered under grave charges, including gang rape, kidnapping, and violations under the POCSO Act," the SP said. Talking about the proactive work leading to the arrest of the accused, the SP said that officials scoured 100 CCTV feeds to identify the suspects. (ANI)