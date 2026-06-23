Breakthrough in Hyderabad Metro expansion: State and Centre join forces for Phase-I takeover and Phase-II development

Phase-I valuation by conducting a detailed study on the valuation of the existing Hyderabad Metro Phase-I; identifying necessary loans and selecting optimal lending agencies for the takeover process; providing a detailed analysis of expansion routes, construction costs, and sustainable financing models for the proposed Phase-II project.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:21 IST
Breakthrough in Hyderabad Metro expansion: State and Centre join forces for Phase-I takeover and Phase-II development
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a series of highly productive discussions held over two days in the national capital, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Ministers have paved a clear path forward for the future of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. The high-level meetings, which included engagements with Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy, resulted in a strategic consensus to accelerate both the takeover of the Metro Rail Phase-I and the implementation of the ambitious Phase-II project.

To ensure a data-driven and transparent process, the State and Union Governments have collectively appointed SBICAPS as the official consultant. The consultant has been tasked with a comprehensive mandate, including: Phase-I valuation by conducting a detailed study on the valuation of the existing Hyderabad Metro Phase-I; identifying necessary loans and selecting optimal lending agencies for the takeover process; providing a detailed analysis of expansion routes, construction costs, and sustainable financing models for the proposed Phase-II project.To streamline the project's momentum, both tiers of government have established a formal liaison structure. A senior official from the Union Government and the Special Chief Secretary of the State's Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department have been appointed as coordinating members. This team will work in tandem with SBICAPS to facilitate the study, ensure the timely flow of information, and expedite official procedures.

The collaborative effort underscores a shared commitment to enhancing urban mobility in Hyderabad. Both the State and Central governments have agreed that the finalised course of action for both the Phase-I takeover and the Phase-II rollout will be strictly guided by the comprehensive report submitted by SBICAPS. Following these productive sessions, the roadmap for the city's transit future is now firmly in motion, with officials aiming for a swift and efficient execution of the planned expansion. (ANI)

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