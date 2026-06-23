Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court grants 3 days' interim bail to accused to take care of ailing grandmother

Rohini District Court has granted three days' interim bail to Mohit alias Bholi, an accused in the 2021 kidnapping and murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, to enable him to take care of his ailing grandmother and facilitate her medical treatment. Mohit is among the accused in the May 2021 murder case in which Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is also an accused.

Vacation Judge Sushil Kumar granted the relief after considering submissions made by the defence and the prosecution. In its order dated June 23, the court noted that Mohit's parents and grandfather had already died and that there was no other family member available to look after his bedridden grandmother.

"No one in the family of accused Mohit is to look after his ailing grandmother, as his parents and grandfather have already passed away. Further, his presence is required for support, care and admission of his grandmother in hospital for treatment, therefore, on humanitarian grounds, interim bail of the accused is allowed for a period of three days (from the date of release)," the Court said. The Court directed the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 along with two sureties of the like amount.

The interim bail was granted subject to several conditions, including that the accused surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent after the expiry of the bail period. The court also directed him not to threaten prosecution witnesses, tamper with evidence or indulge in any criminal activity. In addition, Mohit has been directed to share his phone's live location whenever required by the Investigating Officer.

The court also clarified, "In case it is prima facie brought to the notice of the court that the accused is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled." During the hearing, counsel for the accused submitted that Mohit's parents and grandfather had passed away and that he was raised by his grandparents. It was further submitted that the accused would want to see his grandmother during her final days, as she is extremely ill and bedridden.

The counsel further submitted that the accused is the only grandson and that there is no one to take care of and look after the elderly grandmother. The prosecution, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor J.S. Malik along with Joshini Tuli, opposed the plea, contending that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature and that he should not be released on bail.

However, the court allowed the application and granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)