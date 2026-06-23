Gujarat CM reviews progress of work of 'Music Museum' being built in Vadnagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the under-construction state-of-the-art 'Music Museum' in the historic town of Vadnagar and conducted a detailed review of the progress of the construction work. The Museums are being developed under the guidance of the Directorate of Museums, Government of Gujarat.

The museum is set to become an important global platform for the preservation and promotion of India's rich and diverse musical traditions, a release said. During the visit, the Chief Minister obtained detailed information from officials regarding the museum's various sections and exhibits and provided necessary guidance to ensure the timely completion of the project.

This ambitious Music Museum has been dedicated to the sacred memory of Vadnagar's renowned folk singer sisters, Tana-Riri. India's thousands-of-years-old musical journey will be presented here in a unique and immersive manner, showcasing its evolution from the primitive era to the modern age through various phases. As per the release, to acquaint global visitors with Vadnagar's historic and musical legacy, a special presentation highlighting the inspiring life story of Tana-Riri and their unparalleled contribution to music has also been incorporated. Beyond serving as an exhibition space, the project will act as a powerful cultural medium to connect the younger generation with the fundamental elements of Indian music.

As the museum's key attraction, eight specially themed galleries are being developed to provide visitors with an in-depth experience of different dimensions of music. The Primitive Music Gallery will showcase sounds from the early stages of human civilisation, while the Nature Music Gallery will feature natural sounds such as wind, rain, and the chirping of Birds. The release said that Lok Sangeet Gallery (Folk Music Gallery) will display traditional musical instruments and songs from different regions of India, while the Bhakti Sangeet Gallery (Devotional Music Gallery) will present spiritual dimensions such as bhajans and Sufi music.

In addition, the Jan Sangeet Gallery (People's Music Gallery) will highlight the influence of music in social movements, while the Raga Music Gallery will showcase the scientific aspects of Indian classical ragas and raginis. The Sangam Sangeet Gallery (Fusion Music Gallery) will offer insights into new musical streams that emerged through the interaction of diverse cultures. From a technological perspective, the museum is being equipped with world-class modern facilities. Through 360-degree immersive projection, interactive installations, and high-quality audio-visual presentations, visitors will be able to experience the fascinating world of music in an engaging manner.

The complex will also feature a music library, recording studio, and dedicated spaces for educational activities for music enthusiasts and researchers. Outdoor sound installations and displays of rare musical instruments associated with legendary Indian musicians will establish this destination as a pilgrimage site for music lovers. Upon completion, Vadnagar will emerge on the global map as a vibrant and inspiring cultural centre of Indian musical heritage. (ANI)