CBSE Clarifies Three-Language Policy Amid Protests

In a significant development for CBSE students, the Ministry of Education has announced an exception to the recent three-language policy after facing backlash from students and parents. This announcement allows students in Classes VII, VIII, and IX, who have already chosen two foreign languages, to continue their study until Class X.

The decision follows a controversial CBSE circular issued in May, which ruled that students entering Class IX from July 1 must study three languages, with at least two being Indian, as per the National Curriculum Framework. This sparked protests and legal challenges, but the new clarification exempts the current cohorts in Classes VII to IX from these requirements.

A senior Ministry official emphasized that this is not a policy rollback but a clarification aimed at providing clearer guidelines. The official pointed out that the vast majority of CBSE students already comply with the three-language norm, and the new exception caters to a minority of students in urban areas. Formal orders are expected soon, clarifying the rollout of the policy changes.