Explosive Device Kills Libyan Military Intelligence Head

The head of military intelligence for eastern Libya's Libyan National Army, Brigadier Fowzi Mansouri, was killed by an explosive device in Benghazi, security sources reported to Reuters.

The attack occurred outside his home on Monday evening when the device detonated inside his vehicle. The incident underscores persistent security challenges in Libya.

Despite a 2020 ceasefire, Libya remains divided between rival eastern and western factions with the Libyan National Army controlling the east, while the internationally recognized Government of National Unity governs in Tripoli, the capital.