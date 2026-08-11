Explosive Device Kills Libyan Military Intelligence Head
Brigadier Fowzi Mansouri, head of military intelligence for Libya's eastern Libyan National Army, was killed by an explosive device in Benghazi. This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Libya, a nation fractured between rival factions despite a 2020 ceasefire. Authority in Libya remains divided between eastern and western factions.
- Country:
- Libya
The head of military intelligence for eastern Libya's Libyan National Army, Brigadier Fowzi Mansouri, was killed by an explosive device in Benghazi, security sources reported to Reuters.
The attack occurred outside his home on Monday evening when the device detonated inside his vehicle. The incident underscores persistent security challenges in Libya.
Despite a 2020 ceasefire, Libya remains divided between rival eastern and western factions with the Libyan National Army controlling the east, while the internationally recognized Government of National Unity governs in Tripoli, the capital.