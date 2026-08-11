Tennis Association Highlights Injury Concerns Amidst Grueling Schedule

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) expresses concern over the growing injury risks due to the expanded tennis calendar. Key players withdrew from the Canadian Open, as the PTPA emphasizes the need for schedule restructuring to prioritize player health, citing data showing increased injuries in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 03:19 IST
Tennis Association Highlights Injury Concerns Amidst Grueling Schedule
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has raised alarms over rising injury risks linked to tennis's demanding calendar, following multiple withdrawals from the Canadian Open.

High-profile absences, including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and others, have spotlighted the strain placed on athletes due to insufficient recovery time. The PTPA's medical analysis reveals an alarming increase in injuries, attributing this trend to the extended tournament schedule.

The association calls for a revision of the tennis calendar to prioritize athletes' well-being over commercial interests, urging for a player-health centered approach in scheduling decisions.

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