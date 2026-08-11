Ballistic Bombardment in Kyiv: A City Under Siege

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, was targeted by Russian ballistic missiles early Tuesday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the assault, while explosions were observed by Reuters witnesses. This event marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region, sparking international concern and tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 03:15 IST
Ballistic Bombardment in Kyiv: A City Under Siege
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Early Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was subjected to a barrage of Russian ballistic missiles, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Eyewitnesses from Reuters reported multiple explosions in the area, capturing the harsh reality of the ongoing confrontation.

This attack forms part of a continuing pattern of aggression, further exacerbating tensions and drawing global condemnation.

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