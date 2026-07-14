Ayodhya Court to Decide Fate of Accused in Ram Temple Donation Scam

An Ayodhya court is set to evaluate a police remand request for Ram Shankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, and retired bank employee Subhash Srivastava. They are implicated in an alleged scam involving donations intended for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) Rajat Verma will preside over the hearing.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari has asked for a seven-day police remand of the accused to further probe the embezzlement case. Previously, the police had questioned four other suspects, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey, while they were in custody.

On Monday, an Ayodhya court prolonged the judicial custody of the eight accused, deferring their appearance until July 27. Concurrently, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding independent probe petitions into donation misuse. A special bench instructed the SIT to present a report on the investigation's progress.