Special NIA Court Denies Bail to PFI Leader in UAPA Case

The Special NIA Court in New Delhi has rejected the third bail application of E Abubacker, founding Chairman of the Popular Front of India, in a UAPA case. The court cited the gravity of the charges and lack of compelling reasons to justify bail, despite addressing trial delays and health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:52 IST
Special NIA Court Denies Bail to PFI Leader in UAPA Case
National investigation agency (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special NIA Court in New Delhi has once again denied bail to E Abubacker, the founding Chairman of the Popular Front of India (PFI), charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court framed serious charges against Abubacker and other PFI leaders, which include terror conspiracy and funding allegations.

Abubacker, arrested in 2022, sought bail on grounds of trial delays, health issues, and changes in bail provisions under UAPA. However, Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma reasoned that the delay aspect could not be considered in isolation. The court emphasized the gravity of the offenses and the complexity of the case, involving multiple accused and legal representation.

Despite citing health concerns, the medical reports from Tihar Jail and Apollo Hospital confirmed that Abubacker is receiving appropriate medical care. NIA's Special Public Prosecutor firmly opposed the bail plea, highlighting evidence against Abubacker. His previous bail attempts, including appeals, have been dismissed, underscoring the court's stance on the severity of the alleged crimes.

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