Delhi Court Restores Bi-Weekly Video Calls for Umar Khalid

In a notable judicial decision, Delhi's Karkardooma court has granted Umar Khalid's plea to reinstate bi-weekly video calls with his family. The court's decision, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, emphasized Khalid's adherence to jail norms over the past six years.

Previously, the jail had cut Khalid's access to just one interaction per week since May 2026. Counsel for Khalid argued against this reduction, underscoring his compliance with all regulations during his ongoing incarceration.

This restoration, the court noted, was justified given Khalid's previous unblemished use of the video call privilege, thereby affirming his right to maintain family connections without any rule infractions noted by the jail authorities.