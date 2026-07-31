Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu holds emergency review meeting over heavy rains in Peddapalli

In view of the heavy rains, Minister Sridhar Babu conducted an emergency review meeting on Thursday via video conference from the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat with MLAs, the District Collector, and senior officials to assess the ground situation in Peddapalli district. The Minister issued directions to officials on the measures to be taken to prevent inconvenience to the public under the prevailing conditions and outlined the future course of action.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has formed an expert committee, as instructed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, to monitor and advise the government on the impact of the expected strong El Nino event, identify areas that could be affected and suggest precautionary measures to deal with its possible impact. According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on July 28, the committee has been formed under the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA).

The committee will monitor and assess the possible effects of El Nino and advise the government on steps to reduce risks from drought, floods and extreme rainfall. The government order said that below-normal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon could affect water inflows into the Cauvery River, while heavy rainfall and flooding could occur during the Northeast Monsoon.

The committee will also advise the government on climate change, coastal resource management and urban infrastructure based on scientific assessments. The committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner.

The panel includes experts from Anna University, IIT Madras, WRI India, Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, the State Environment Appraisal Committee, Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited. The committee will monitor rainfall and drought conditions, identify vulnerable areas and advise the TNDRRA on early warning systems.

It will also suggest measures to deal with drought and floods and help the government prepare in advance. The committee will function during 2026-27 and 2027-28. (ANI)