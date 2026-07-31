Karnataka: Man kills wife, 7-month-old daughter with hammer in Ballari

A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and their seven-month-old daughter to death with a hammer in Ballari's Andhral area following a domestic dispute, police said. The deceased have been identified as Rajeshwari and her seven-month-old daughter Ashbini. The accused husband, Honnooru Swamy, is said to have fled the spot after committing the crime.

Police said there had been ongoing quarrels in the family for the past few days. The argument reportedly escalated late Thursday night, leading to the gruesome incident. The accused allegedly attacked his wife and child with a hammer, killing both of them on the spot. As soon as they received information about the incident, police from the APMC police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

The exact motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered, and a search has been launched for the absconding accused Honnooru Swamy. Police said investigations are underway from multiple angles.

More details are awaited. (ANI)