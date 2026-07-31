Uttarakhand: Residents in low-lying areas asked to relocate after Alaknanda crosses warning mark in Rudraprayag

Rising water levels in the Alaknanda River at Rudraprayag headquarters have crossed the warning mark, prompting the local administration to remain on high alert. The authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks and in vulnerable areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer areas. According to the Rudraprayag Municipal Council, continuous rainfall across the region has led to a steady rise in the water level of rivers, drains and streams. The administration has been making repeated announcements in the municipal area, advising people, particularly those residing along the riverbanks, to remain vigilant and shift to safer places as a precaution.

Speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag Municipal Council chairperson Santosh Rawat said, "Due to continuous heavy rainfall across the entire region, rivers, drains, and streams are in spate, causing water levels to rise steadily. We are advising residents in affected areas, including the entire municipal zone, to move to safer locations. Those living along riverbanks are urged to vacate their homes and relocate to safer areas." Rawat said municipal teams were making public announcements throughout the city and were being deployed immediately wherever required to provide relief and assistance.

The rising water level has also affected access routes to houses located along the riverbank. The Rudraprayag Sangam and adjoining ghats have been completely submerged due to the swollen river. Municipal Council officials are closely monitoring the situation as water levels continue to remain high. Authorities have continued to appeal to residents in vulnerable locations to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the administration.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kedarnath Yatra was suspended after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the trekking route near Gaurikund. Debris and boulders also disrupted traffic on the Kedarnath Highway near Munkatiya. A massive landslide occurred around 200 metres ahead of the Gaurikund Gate, with a large amount of debris and boulders falling onto the trekking route and completely blocking access to the pilgrimage path.

Following the incident, the administration immediately suspended the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure and shifted stranded pilgrims to safe locations. Teams from the police, district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other concerned departments rushed to the spot to assess the situation and carry out clearance and restoration operations. (ANI)