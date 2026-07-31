Dhar: Arrangements underway for Friday Namaz amid rain, says Tehsildar

Amid heavy rainfall, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar are making arrangements for Friday Namaz at a parcel of land adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex, following the Supreme Court's directions, Dhar Tehsildar Dinesh Kumar Uikey said on Friday. "There was heavy rainfall last night. We are here today regarding the Namaz (prayers). After assessing the situation and the water accumulation, we are trying to put the necessary arrangements in place as quickly as possible," Uikey told ANI.

He further said that there has been opposition from some local residents and that the administration is holding discussions to resolve the matter. "There has been some opposition from them (local residents). We are also in discussions with them, and we will resolve this matter promptly," the Tehsildar said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to allot a parcel of land adjacent to the disputed Dhar Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex to enable members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the state government to make necessary arrangements after identifying Khasra No. 596, stated to be Dargah land adjoining the disputed site, as the place where prayers would be offered.

Clarifying its July 14, 2026 interim order, the court said, "The Muslim community be permitted to offer Namaz on Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm at the land Khasra No. 596, which is stated to be Dargah land." The court further directed the state government to make necessary arrangements in compliance with its order.

Earlier in the day, Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena inspected the Bhojshala premises along with police and administrative officials to review preparations and assess the arrangements required in view of the Supreme Court's directives. Speaking about the inspection, Meena said, "In reference to the Supreme Court's directives, the police and administration have conducted a joint tour. We will formulate a strategy for necessary arrangements. Two entry-exit points also need to be prepared. We are assessing the resources that will be required."

The Supreme Court's order came on an application filed by the Muslim side in pending appeals challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 15 judgment declaring the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex to be that of Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The applicants had sought allocation of an adjacent space for offering Friday Namaz, submitting that under the Supreme Court's July 14 interim arrangement, devotees were required to offer prayers at a site nearly one kilometre away from the disputed complex.

The court noted that the site plan placed before it showed that Khasra No. 596 had an independent access road and was suitable for the purpose. (ANI)