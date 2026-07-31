Odisha: Flood situation improves in Balasore, Jajpur; moderate flood expected in Mahanadi, says official

The flood situation in several parts of Odisha is showing signs of improvement as water levels in major rivers continue to recede, though a "moderate" flood is expected in the Mahanadi river system, a senior official said on Friday. Dillip Kumar Rout, Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department, stated that the situation in the northern districts is stabilising.

"During the last three days, we had flood situations in three rivers, namely Jalaka, Salandi, and Baitarani, and yesterday we witnessed a flash flood in the Brahmani. However, those rivers are now receding. Everywhere, the levels are coming down to the danger level and below that. The flood situation in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts is improving," Rout told ANI. The official noted that while water levels are dropping, some coastal pockets remain affected by geographical factors. "Due to the tidal effect, there is a lot of area being waterlogged, and people are still amidst water. We expect the situation to improve further by tomorrow," he added.

While northern rivers are receding, the department is now shifting its focus to the Mahanadi river system, which is bracing for a surge in water volume. "We are facing a moderate type of flood in the Mahanadi. This will affect the downstream areas. We have branch rivers of the Mahanadi in the downstream regions of the Delta, spanning from Kendrapara to Puri. Since the flood is not expected to be severe, we are fully alerted and are maintaining a strict vigil throughout the night," the Engineer-in-Chief said.

The State government has mobilised technical teams to monitor the embankments and oversee rescue and relief operations. " We have also deputed senior experts to all fields to every district and they have already reached there and they are on their duty...," Rout confirmed.

On July 29, around 61 Gram Panchayats covering 261 villages and a population of nearly 2.45 lakh have been affected by the flood situation in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Collector Dillip Rautrai said. Speaking to ANI, the Collector said several villages have been marooned, and many panchayats have been cut off, particularly in the Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks.

He said free kitchens have been opened at 51 centres to provide food to the affected people. "On 29th of July, by 12 noon, we have assessed that about 61 Gram Panchayats covering about 261 villages and comprising a population of about 2,45,000 have been affected. And, uh, many of the villages have been marooned, many of the panchayats have been cut off, especially in Bhandaripokhari block and Dhamnagar block. Free kitchen is now made available in 51 centres, and the number of centres will go up because the river water of Baitarani is gradually going to the low-lying areas from Akhuapada. So almost all the Gram Panchayats of Dhamnagar block will be affected, including Dhamnagar NAC," said the Collector.

Rautrai further said that the rising water level in the Salandi river system has also affected Bhadrak block, Bhadrak municipality, and Tihidi block. (ANI)