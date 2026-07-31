"Making such statements is an insult to them": G Kishan Reddy slams Revanth Reddy over 'criminal waste' remark on engineering graduates

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his "criminal waste" remark on engineering graduates, saying the comments were an insult to students from the state who have made significant contributions to the country's information technology sector. Speaking to ANI, Kishan Reddy said engineering graduates from Telangana have earned global recognition through their work and have brought pride to both the state and the nation.

He said students from Telangana have excelled in the IT industry across the world, adding that such remarks undermine their achievements and contributions. "Engineering students from Telangana are doing excellent work in the IT sector across various parts of the world... They have brought glory to the country, and making such statements is an insult to them," Kishan Reddy said.

His remarks came after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comment on the employability of engineering graduates sparked a political row. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Thursday, Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the quality of education and job readiness among engineering graduates and referred to them as "criminal waste."

"You (teachers) give a plain paper to them (engineering graduates) and tell them to write a job application. Criminal waste. He won't apply for a small job because he studied engineering. He does not learn skills," Reddy said. His remarks drew criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which accused the Chief Minister of insulting engineering students.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that government teachers would be sent on foreign study tours every year, similar to the overseas exposure visits undertaken by IAS and IPS officers, to enhance their knowledge and professional skills. Interacting with delegates during the Finland and Germany Exposure programme, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to strengthen the quality of education by exposing teachers to global best practices in teaching and learning.

"From now on, we will provide teachers with opportunities to go abroad for further studies. Plans must be formulated to ensure the government bears the costs required for quality education," the Chief Minister said. The CM asserted that he was undertaking a slew of initiatives not for politics or votes but to provide quality education to the poor. "Let us all pledge to carry the education mission forward as we set out." (ANI)