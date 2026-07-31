Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi joins Indian, Scottish residents for yoga session in Glasgow

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday participated in a special yoga session in Glasgow, Scotland, on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. The session was attended by local Scottish residents and members of the Indian community. Sanghavi joined citizens in performing various yoga asanas and pranayama without any official protocol.

On the occasion, Sanghavi said that yoga is a unique and invaluable gift from India to the world that harmonises physical well-being and mental peace. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken yoga to the global stage, while the joint participation of Scottish residents and members of the Indian community reflected the strong cultural ties and spirit of friendship between India and Scotland

In a post on X, Sanghavi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that under his "visionary leadership", yoga has become a global movement. "Started the day in Glasgow with the inspiring Indian-Scottish Yogis. It was a refreshing and energising yoga session that beautifully reflected how yoga has become a global movement under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji," he said in the post.

Sanghavi added, "A perfect start to the day with wellness, harmony, and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." Earlier on Thursday, DyCM visited Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, to encourage and boost the morale of the Indian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games.

During his visit, DyCM interacted with Indian sports enthusiasts and supporters present at the stadium, where the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered to cheer for Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, was truly remarkable and inspiring. Joining the fans in cheering for the athletes, the Deputy Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the sportspersons representing India and wished them an outstanding performance.

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra battled tough conditions and an uncharacteristically challenging qualification round to secure his place in the men's javelin final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday, while India also saw strong performances from Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu on an eventful first half on Day 7 of athletics action. (ANI)