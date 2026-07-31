Cabinet approves continuation of PM-KISAN scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with financial outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh cr

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, approved continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31. A total financial outlay of Rs.3.15 lakh crore has been approved for the Scheme during this period.

Addressing the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today, the Prime Minister approved the extension of the PM-Kisan scheme. As you all know, PM-Kisan is one of the flagship programmes of the Government of India. Under this programme, financial assistance is provided to farmers in line with the crop cycle. Farmers receive an income support of Rs 2,000 three times a year. This support helps them purchase seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs at the beginning of each crop cycle, enabling them to meet expenses during the sowing season. The assistance is timed to benefit farmers during the Kharif sowing season, the Kharif harvest, the preparation for the Rabi season, and the current harvesting period. The entire amount is transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system." "The scheme will now be continued further. Several studies have also been conducted on its impact. According to these studies, 85 per cent of farmers have reduced their borrowing because of this programme," he said.

Through the PM-KISAN Scheme, timely and transparent income support is being provided to eligible farmer families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, enabling farmers to increase agricultural investment and strengthen their livelihoods. The PM-KISAN Scheme was launched in February 2019. Under the Scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments. Through Aadhaar authentication, digital verification and a robust DBT system, the Scheme has set an effective example of transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Key Achievements of the PM-KISAN Scheme: More than Rs 4.47 lakh crore has been transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts through 23 instalments under the Scheme. Under the 23rd instalment, more than 9.49 crore farmers benefited, with over Rs 18,984 crore released. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than Rs.1.71 lakh crore was disbursed to provide financial assistance to farmers.

Women farmers have received more than Rs 1.06 lakh crore under PM-KISAN, and nearly one out of every four beneficiaries is a woman farmer. The assistance provided under PM-KISAN has enabled farmers to make timely investments in seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, agricultural machinery and other agricultural requirements. This has enhanced farmers' productive capacity, reduced their dependence on informal credit and strengthened the financial stability of rural households.

The impact of the PM-KISAN Scheme has been assessed by various independent institutions. According to the evaluation conducted by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog, more than 92 per cent of beneficiaries reported that they utilised the assistance amount for agricultural activities and agricultural investment. Approximately 85 per cent of beneficiaries confirmed an improvement in agricultural income and a reduction in dependence on informal credit.

During the period 2020-21 to 2025-26, foodgrain production recorded significant growth. During this period, the area under cultivation increased by approximately 9.65 per cent, productivity by approximately 10.53 per cent, and total foodgrain production by approximately 21.18 per cent, reflecting the comprehensive support being provided to farmers under PM-KISAN and the growing capacity of the agriculture sector. The PM-KISAN Scheme is an excellent example of the effective use of Digital India. Through Aadhaar-based authentication, digital beneficiary verification and the DBT system, financial assistance is being transferred directly to farmers. The Scheme is not limited to providing financial assistance alone; it is also strengthening farmers' confidence, self-reliance and capacity to invest in agriculture.

The continued expansion of the PM-KISAN Scheme will enhance farmers' capacity to invest in agriculture, improve productivity, help reduce agricultural risks and strengthen the rural economy. The PM-KISAN Scheme is an important pillar of the Government's farmer-centric policies. The Scheme is aimed at empowering crores of the country's food producers, thereby strengthening their role in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. (ANI)