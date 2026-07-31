"Symbol of patriotism, fight against injustice": Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils 9-foot bronze statue of Shaheed Udham Singh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to the district, unveiled a 9-foot-tall bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh at the Rudrapur Collectorate premises on the occasion of his death anniversary. The statue has been installed at Rs 40 lakh. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter and saluted his unparalleled courage, patriotism, and supreme sacrifice.

CM Dhami said that Shaheed Udham Singh's life remains an enduring symbol of patriotism, self-respect, and the fight against injustice. He added that Singh's sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several public infrastructure projects aimed at improving civic amenities. He inaugurated parking, landscaping, and drainage works at the Collectorate campus, developed for Rs 120.18 lakh. The project is expected to improve parking facilities, enhance the campus's aesthetics, and strengthen the drainage system.

He also laid the foundation stone for a surface parking facility at Canal Colony in Rudrapur, to be constructed at a cost of ₹264.97 lakh. Once completed, the project will improve traffic management in the area and provide citizens with organised parking facilities. The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to strengthen modern infrastructure, expand public amenities, and improve administrative services. He added that all development projects in the state are being executed with quality, transparency, and within stipulated timelines to ensure maximum benefit to the public.

CM Dhami also interacted virtually with the family members of Shaheed Udham Singh residing in Punjab. He said he salutes the freedom fighter's extraordinary courage and sacrifice and affirmed that Uttarakhand will always honour and remember his supreme contribution to the nation. During the programme, the Chief Minister also planted a Rudraksha sapling in the Collectorate premises. Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said the unveiling of a statue of Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day holds special significance.

"The sacrifice and martyrdom of Shaheed Udham Singh, his journey across seven seas to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, demonstrated immense valour, courage, and bravery. He sent a message that any injustice committed against our country would be avenged. His life will continue to inspire our youth. That is why numerous programs have been held today. Today marks his martyrdom day-a day of sacrifice," he said. CM Dhami added, "We are proud that this statue was unveiled on the very day of his martyrdom, and it will truly inspire everyone in the future. I also spoke with his family members; they mentioned that the statue accurately reflects his true physique and appearance from that time, making it one of the finest representations among all the statues of him across India. I once again pay my heartfelt tributes to him on this day."

Sardar Udham Singh, who was hanged on 31st July 1940 in London, remains a symbol of India's unwavering resolve to seek justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Born on December 26, 1899, in Sunam, Punjab, Singh's exposure to Sikhism and revolutionary activities, including the Komagata Maru incident and the Ghadar Party's uprising, shaped his anti-colonial stance.

Singh was deeply affected by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, where British troops killed hundreds of unarmed Indians. Singh vowed to avenge the massacre by killing Michael O'Dwyer, the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, who had ordered the massacre.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi. The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men.

According to British government records, 379 people, including men, women, and children, were killed, while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000. In 1924, Udham Singh joined the Ghadar Party to overthrow colonial rule. In 1927, he was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to five years in prison.

In 1940, Singh successfully assassinated Michael O'Dwyer during a meeting at Caxton Hall in London. The act was a dramatic statement against British rule. Singh was tried and sentenced to death and was hanged in Pentonville Prison, London. A district in Uttarakhand, Udham Singh Nagar, was named after him in 1995 as a tribute. (ANI)