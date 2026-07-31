Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja appointed as DGAFMS with effect from August 31

Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, who is presently serving as the Director General Medical Services (Air), has been appointed as the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) with effect from August 31, 2026. He will assume the appointment upon the retirement of the incumbent DGAFMS Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, PVSM, AVSM, VSM.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja was commissioned in December 1986. He obtained his MD in Medicine in 1997 and DM in Gastroenterology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2005, where he was awarded the Best DM Student Award. An outstanding military professional, he secured an 'A' grading in all military courses and is an alumnus of the National Defence College.

Over a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, the officer has made significant contributions across the clinical, academic, operational and administrative domains of the AFMS. He has held several prestigious appointments including Senior Consultant (Medicine) at the Office of the DGAFMS, Commandant of Military Hospital Pathankot, Commandant of Command Hospital Lucknow, Director & Commandant of AFMC, Pune, in addition to Director General Medical Services (Air).

As Director General Medical Services (Air), Air Marshal Thareja has steered several transformational initiatives to enhance operational medical preparedness. His efforts strengthened the AFMS' medical preparedness for India's Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission and led the operationalisation of the BHISHM Cube, significantly enhancing rapid medical response capabilities for operational and humanitarian missions.

An accomplished clinician, academician and teacher, Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja has guided numerous postgraduate and super-speciality students and has authored over 50 scientific publications in reputed national and international medical journals. In recognition of his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal twice (VSM and VSM Bar). (ANI)