Rain lashes Shimla; tourists revel in monsoon charm, locals grapple with daily disruptions

Intermittent showers continued to drench Shimla on Friday, transforming the hill town into a picturesque monsoon destination while also disrupting daily life for residents. The rain-covered Mall Road and Ridge drew scores of tourists eager to experience the cool weather, though many admitted that moving around the town in continuous rainfall was challenging.

Visitors from different parts of the country were seen enjoying the misty surroundings, clicking photographs and soaking in the pleasant weather despite carrying umbrellas and raincoats. However, slippery roads, traffic congestion and persistent showers made sightseeing and walking through the town difficult. "It's really nice to experience the rain in Shimla. The weather is beautiful, and we're enjoying it, but at the same time it's quite difficult to walk around in the continuous rain."

For local residents, however, the prolonged wet spell has become a source of inconvenience. Frequent rain has affected routine activities, commuting and business, with many expressing frustration over the persistent showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rain occurred at many places across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall reported at isolated locations.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain at most places across the state, with heavy rain likely at isolated places until August 4. It has also warned of possible localised landslides, flash floods, waterlogging in low-lying areas and slippery road conditions, advising people to avoid vulnerable areas and follow weather advisories. The contrasting reactions of tourists and residents reflect Shimla's annual monsoon experience, offering breathtaking views and cool weather for visitors while posing everyday challenges for those who live and work in the hill town.

On the other hand, amid continuous monsoon rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for the region until July 31. In Mandi district, the Beas River is currently flowing at normal levels, and no incidents of flash floods or other rain-related disasters have been reported so far. Cloud cover persists across the district, while scattered rainfall was recorded in different parts of Mandi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) released an additional 12,000 cusecs of water from the Pandoh Dam due to increased inflows into the reservoir, taking the total discharge into the Beas River to approximately 36,000 cusecs. Authorities have advised residents, tourists and workers to stay away from the riverbanks, as water levels may rise further if inflows continue to increase. Sirens will be sounded before any additional release of water from the dam. (ANI)