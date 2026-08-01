"They beat her, then hanged her": Family alleges murder in Dehradun teacher dowry death case

Demanding swift legal action and the immediate arrest of those involved, the family of a government school teacher, who died under suspicious circumstances due to alleged dowry harassment in Dehradun, has called for a fast-track court trial and requested the transfer of the case to Srinagar town of Garhwal district. The victim's family accused her husband, a personal secretary posted at the Uttarakhand Secretariat, along with his mother and sister, of physical and mental torture, alleging that they murdered her before hanging her body.

Speaking to ANI, Ritanshu Kandari, the victim's cousin, termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and expressed deep suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death. "This is a very unfortunate incident for all of us in the family. Ever since her father-in-law passed away, the entire family--including her husband, his mother, and his sister--was torturing her, blaming her for his death. They kept labelling her 'wretched' and saying all these bad things were happening ever since she entered the house," Kandari told ANI.

Describing his sister as a strong and courageous person, Kandari rejected the claim that she died by suicide on her own accord. "She was a very courageous girl. A strong girl like our sister could not have taken such a step. We had asked her to come home, and she was ready to return in the morning. We do not know what transpired after that... We have full suspicion that they beat her and then hanged her," he stated. Kandari further alleged that when the victim's family arrived at the hospital seeking answers, the accused family physically assaulted them. Raising questions over the delay in police action, he added, "Despite clear evidence of death, why haven't they been arrested yet?"

Updating on the ongoing police investigation, Kandari noted that authorities recorded statements on Saturday and assured the family of impending arrests. "The police recorded statements today and informed us that arrests will be made soon. We demand that the government remain completely impartial. I have also spoken to Kusum Khandwal, Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, who is actively pursuing the matter. Alongside our local MLA, we demand that this case be tried in a fast-track court and transferred from Dehradun to Srinagar," Kandari said.

Earlier on July 31, the Dehradun Police registered a case against a personal secretary posted at the Uttarakhand Secretariat and his family members following the alleged dowry death of his wife. The victim reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after which her mother filed a formal complaint alleging persistent harassment by the husband and his relatives. (ANI)