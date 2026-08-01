Assam floods: Death toll rises to 80; over 1.92 lakh affected across five districts

The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 80, with two fresh deaths reported, while more than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report as of July 31.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 10:04 IST
Assam floods: Death toll rises to 80; over 1.92 lakh affected across five districts
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 80, with two fresh deaths reported, while more than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report as of July 31. The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo, where 379 villages have been impacted.

Of the two new deaths, one was recorded in Sivasagar and the other in Charaideo. The DRIMS report said that 1,92,799 people have been affected by the floods, while 15,430 hectares of crop area have also been impacted.

No urban flooding has been reported in any district, according to the report. Till July 30, 78 people had lost their lives.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state. In a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would strengthen the state government's efforts to assist flood-affected families.

"I was heartened to learn that Shri Gautam Adani Ji has made an online contribution of Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to strengthen our efforts to assist those affected by the Assam floods," Sarma said. The Chief Minister said Adani had also been mobilising resources to support relief efforts for thousands of affected families on the ground.

Praising the contribution, Sarma said, "His genuine affection for the people of Assam and his instinct to stand by them in their hour of need are truly commendable." Sarma also assured that every rupee contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would be utilised with "utmost care, integrity and accountability" to help rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods.

"My sincere appreciation to Adani for standing firmly with the people of Assam," he added. Meanwhile, actor Kartik Aaryan has also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts in the state.

Thanking the actor for his contribution, the Chief Minister described the gesture as "heartening" and said it would help people affected by the floods. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has also announced financial assistance for flood-affected people in Assam.

National Convener of MRM Shahid Sayeed said that during an emergency meeting of the organisation's six-member Core Team held at Kalam Bhavan in New Delhi, it was unanimously decided that the MRM would contribute to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and intensify its efforts to provide relief to flood-affected communities (ANI)

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