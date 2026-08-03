AstraZeneca shares seen slipping 3% after reported Bristol Myers talks
AstraZeneca shares are expected to drop up to 3% on Monday following reports of preliminary talks with Bristol Myers Squibb about a possible combination.
- Country:
- United States
AstraZeneca shares are expected to drop up to 3% on Monday, according to traders, after reports that the European pharmaceutical giant held preliminary talks about a possible combination with U.S.-based Bristol Myers Squibb.
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