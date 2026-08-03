Death toll in rain-related incidents in Keralam rises to 15; CM Satheesan announces Rs 10,000 funeral expenses

The death toll due to flooding and landslides amid heavy rains in Keralam rose to 15, with seven people missing to date, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Monday. The Chief Minister announced Rs 10,000 as funeral expenses for those who died in the rain-related incidents and directed the Agriculture Department to submit a proposal to revise the compensation for the damage to the agricultural land.

Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after a meeting with all district collectors, Satheesan noted that about 165 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, affecting 3,596 farmers. "As of 9 am, 11,018 people are staying in 316 relief camps across the state. So far, 15 deaths have been reported. Two people died in the Poonjar constituency in Kottayam, while a child died after falling into a tank at Puthuppally. Two deaths were reported from Idukki, and one each from Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi. One person is missing each from Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi. In Malappuram, four people have died, and one person is missing. In Kannur, one person has died, and two are missing, while one death has been reported from Kozhikode. So far, 15 deaths have been reported across the state, while seven people are still missing," Satheesan said.

Further, the chief minister refuted the claims that a significant amount of water was being released from the dams, leading to flash floods. He said, "A number of rumours are being circulated widely, the most prominent being claims that water is being released from dams. There is absolutely no need for people to panic. Water levels in the major reservoirs are well below their capacity. False information is being circulated not only on social media but through other platforms as well."

"The current storage levels are 38.91per cent in Idukki, 46.64per cent in Idamalayar, 52.9 per cent in Banasura Sagar, 44.82 per cent in Kakki, 45 per cent in Kallada, 35 per cent in Malampuzha and 34 per cent in Peechi. The widespread claim that water is being released from the reservoirs is false. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such misinformation, as these false reports can create unnecessary panic among the public," the CM said. Announcing the financial assistance, he added, "Special measures have been taken to closely monitor areas that are vulnerable to sea erosion. An amount of Rs 10,000 has been sanctioned for the funeral expenses of those who died in the rain-related incidents.

"For people returning home from relief camps whose houses have been flooded, arrangements have been made to provide Rs 10,000 each directly to them as immediate assistance. The existing compensation for crop damage is very low. For instance, if paddy cultivation is destroyed on around 2.5 acres, the compensation is only Rs 13,500. The Agriculture Department has been asked to submit a proposal to revise the compensation. The government has decided to increase the compensation for those who have suffered crop losses, and the matter will be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting," he said. "According to the preliminary report, around 165 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, affecting 3,596 farmers. The number could increase slightly once the final assessment is completed," he added.

Satheesan said that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and security forces have been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and other parts of the state reeling with flooding and landslides amid heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister said, "An NDRF team has been deployed to Pathanamthitta, while two teams are currently stationed in Kottayam. Two additional NDRF teams have been sought from Arakkonam, and they can be dispatched whenever required. Helicopters have also arrived. Instructions have been given to deploy ITBP personnel in Alappuzha if necessary. Similarly, Defence Security Corps personnel have been directed to be deployed in Kannur and Wayanad if required."

Satheeshan said, "An emergency meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, the concerned ministers, district collectors and officials was held this morning to review the situation arising from the monsoon-related disruptions. The situation is under control in all districts, according to the reports received." In Pathanamthitta, water has not receded completely in some areas, but the situation elsewhere remains under control. Fourteen fishing boats from Kollam have been brought to Pathanamthitta for rescue operations, if required. Two helicopters from Shirur have reached Thiruvananthapuram, and an NDRF team has also been deployed. The necessary police and fire and rescue services are in place. Food packets have also been prepared for distribution, including through helicopters if required. Adequate preparations have been made across the state," he said.

State Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said that 92 per cent of damaged electricity connections have been restored. "4,80,614 electricity connections were damaged. Of these, 92 per cent were restored within a short time. Only 35,118 are left," the minister said.

2892 transformers were damaged. Of these, 2600 have been repaired and charged after the water receded. 1872 electricity poles were damaged. These are being restored at a rapid pace. The worst damage to the electricity sector was in Pathanamthitta district, followed by Kannur. In Kannur, the damage was more severe in the areas from Cherupuzha under the Srikanthapuram circle and the hilly areas in the Iritty circle. Steps to resolve these are progressing rapidly, Sunny Joseph said. (ANI)