Mali's former prime minister announces release from prison
Mali's former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison, according to a video he posted on Facebook over the weekend.
- Country:
- Mali
Mali's former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison, he said at the weekend in a video posted on Facebook.
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