Parliamentary panel on IT begins meeting, being briefed by representatives of social media platforms

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology began its meeting here today and is hearing views of Social and Digital Media Platforms on the subject 'Social and Digital platforms and their regulation'.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 17:38 IST
Parliamentary panel on IT begins meeting, being briefed by representatives of social media platforms
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the panel, going for the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology began its meeting here today and is hearing views of Social and Digital Media Platforms on the subject 'Social and Digital platforms and their regulation'. The panel is headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

According to the agenda of the meeting, representatives of Snapchat, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) and YouTube will brief the committee on the subject being examined by it. Home Secretary Govind Mohan is among senior officials present during the meeting.

The committee had held two meetings last month and deliberated on 'Self Reliance in Telecom Manufacturing Sector'. It was also briefed by officials of Information and Broadcasting Ministry on 'Review of functioning of Prasar Bharati Organization'. Meta had said on July 31 that it is in touch with the concerned agencies and is cooperating with them after the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation,

"We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter," a Meta spokesperson said. An FIR had been registered on the basis of a complaint. (ANI)

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