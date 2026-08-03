Govt launches upgraded NYPS 2.0 portal, records over 54,000 individual registrations since 2024

Unlike the earlier version of the portal, which restricted participation exclusively to students enrolled in recognised educational institutions, the upgraded NYPS 2.0 platform opens up participation to all citizens across India.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 18:05 IST
Govt launches upgraded NYPS 2.0 portal, records over 54,000 individual registrations since 2024
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has recorded significant participation across the country since launching the upgraded National Youth Parliament Scheme web portal, NYPS 2.0, on September 11, 2024. Unlike the earlier version that was restricted to students of recognised institutions, NYPS 2.0 has been opened to all educational institutions, groups, and citizens across the country.

According to data compiled till July 21, 2026, the portal has registered participation from 36 states and Union Territories, with institutional, group, and individual registrations cutting across regions. Madhya Pradesh topped the list in individual registrations with 13,404 entries, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 5,437 and Jammu & Kashmir with 3,391. Delhi recorded 3,204 individual registrations, while Maharashtra saw 2,956 and Rajasthan 2,397.

In terms of institutional registrations, Uttarakhand led with 792, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 758 and Madhya Pradesh with 620. Jammu & Kashmir registered 480 institutions, while Uttar Pradesh had 324. For group registrations, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest at 129, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 88 and Bihar with 65. Maharashtra registered 54 groups and Delhi 41.

The scheme also saw participation from smaller states and UTs. Arunachal Pradesh recorded 46 individual registrations, Meghalaya 372, and Sikkim 30. Among UTs, Chandigarh had 210 individual registrations, Puducherry 27, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands 40. Ladakh and Lakshadweep recorded 15 and 1 individual registrations respectively. The Ministry said the expansion under NYPS 2.0 was aimed at making the Youth Parliament exercise more inclusive by allowing schools, colleges, youth groups, and individuals to participate directly without institutional barriers. (ANI)

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