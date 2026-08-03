Uttarakhand Police senior officers inspect Haridwar, review security arrangements for Kanwar Mela

Uttarakhand Police senior officers on Monday inspected key locations in Haridwar and reviewed security, traffic management and crowd control arrangements in view of the ongoing Shravan Kanwar Mela 2026, with officials directed to remain vigilant and ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims. Inspector General of Police (STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime & Law and Order) Dhirendra Singh Gunjyal, accompanied by Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other police officials, inspected Chandi Chowk, Shankaracharya Chowk, Bairagi Camp Parking, Har Ki Pauri, major routes, sensitive areas and crowded intersections.

During the inspection, the officers reviewed security arrangements, traffic management, crowd control measures and facilities for devotees. They directed personnel deployed for the Kanwar Mela to maintain vigilance, ensure effective coordination, respond swiftly to any situation and uphold law and order throughout the event. The senior officers also inspected the Mela Control Room and CCTV Monitoring Centre, where they reviewed the live surveillance system covering Haridwar city and rural areas. The system is being used to monitor security, traffic movement and the smooth passage of pilgrims.

Control room personnel were directed to maintain constant vigilance and closely monitor every activity, regardless of its scale. Following the inspection, a review meeting was held with Super Zonal and Zonal Police Officers deployed for the Kanwar Mela. The officers conducted a detailed assessment of the existing arrangements and discussed the action plan for the coming days.

The officers directed officials to pay special attention to traffic management in anticipation of a further increase in the number of pilgrims. They also instructed personnel to respond immediately to even minor incidents or disruptions to prevent them from escalating. The Social Media Monitoring Team was directed to remain active round the clock and closely monitor information circulating on social media platforms. Officials were instructed to promptly act against misleading information, rumours or objectionable content by identifying those responsible and initiating legal action in accordance with the law.

The officers further said that competent police personnel have been deployed in every zone and sector, while senior officials from Police Headquarters are continuously monitoring the Kanwar Mela arrangements. All personnel were instructed to work as a unified team to effectively tackle challenges expected in the coming week. The SSP Haridwar and the Nodal Officer for the Kanwar Mela were also directed to deploy additional police personnel at locations wherever required. (ANI)